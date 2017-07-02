POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Fight for Mosul: Fierce battle still under way in Mosul
01:50
World
A fierce battle is raging around Mosul's Grand al Nuri mosque, with huge numbers of civilians fleeing the intense fighting in the Old City. TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more from Mosul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 2, 2017
