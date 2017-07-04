POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Fight for Mosul: Daesh faces final hours in Old City of Mosul
Iraqi forces are edging ever closer to finally driving Daesh fighters out of the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul. But as the battle comes to an end, the impact on the civilians left behind is becoming clearer. TRT World's Nicole Johnston is in Mosul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
