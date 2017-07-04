World Share

Showcase: Art for the Visually Impaired

While artists may want to include everyone in their work, some people don't always have the chance to fully experience it, including the visually impaired. So now a unique exhibition in Bolivia is giving the blind a chance to experience their country's history more clearly than ever before.