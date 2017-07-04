POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong handover, Ahmed Rashid on Afghanistan, and Gulf demands of Qatar
52:03
World
Hong Kong handover, Ahmed Rashid on Afghanistan, and Gulf demands of Qatar
The Newsmakers looks at Hong Kong 20 years after British handover. And, Ahmed Rashid discusses Afghanistan's fractured security situation, as well as American and Pakistani foreign policy there. Also, the Saudi-led coalition’s blockade of Qatar may have deep roots in the past. Is Qatar likely to bow to pressure from the GCC now? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?