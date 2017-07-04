World Share

Money Talks: Syrian refugees a boon to Lebanon supermarkets

The war in Syria has caused one of the biggest migrations of people in history. Many countries want to keep their borders closed to refugees. But Lebanon has more than a million Syrian refugees and one businessman there makes more money than ever before. Adefemi Akinsanya has the story.