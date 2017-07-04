POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Interview with Turkish Exporters Assembly chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi
For 21 years, Turkey's trade with the EU has been subject to terms of the Customs Union. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to Hamburg, Germany to lead negotiations for a new deal. Mobin Nasir has been talking to the chairman of the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Mehmet Buyukeksi. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
