World Share

Money Talks: Trump’s travel ban goes into partial effect

The US Supreme Court has partially allowed President Donald Trump's travel ban to be implemented and it has come into effect. Visa applicants from six major Muslim countries are required to show close family or business ties to the US to be granted access to the country. The ruling does not consider relationships such as grandparents, cousins or fiancees as close family. For more, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world