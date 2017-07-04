POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Trump’s travel ban goes into partial effect
04:13
World
The US Supreme Court has partially allowed President Donald Trump's travel ban to be implemented and it has come into effect. Visa applicants from six major Muslim countries are required to show close family or business ties to the US to be granted access to the country. The ruling does not consider relationships such as grandparents, cousins or fiancees as close family. For more, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.
July 4, 2017
