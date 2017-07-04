POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Monsanto Q3 fiscal 2017 profit beats estimates
Monsanto's Q3 fiscal 2017 profits have exceeded forecasts. Strong growth in sales of soybean seeds helped drive earnings 17.6 percent higher compared to the same period last year. The American seeds and agro-chemicals giant is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer. Meanwhile Monsanto has encountered new legal problems. Discussion with the senior researcher at the Third World Network Li Ching Lim and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
July 4, 2017
