Money Talks: Petya malware paralyses global computer systems
06:30
World
Latest cyberattack has crippled banks, oil companies, nuclear power plants and even chocolate factories. The authors of malicious software called Petya try to extort money from the owners of the machines they have targeted. TRT World's tech reporter Sourav Roy has the details. Analysis from Amsterdam-based Kaspersky Lab security researcher Jornt van der Wiel.
July 4, 2017
