World Share

Money Talks: China suspends fuel sales to North Korea

North Korea's biggest supplier of petrol and diesel, China, says it will not sell to Pyongyang anymore because of risks it will not get paid. And yet, North Korea's economy still appears to be growing pretty strongly. Mobin Nasir explains.