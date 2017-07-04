POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Interview with Dominic Thiem ahead of Wimbledon
One man who knows how to beat Novak, Rafa and Roger is Dominic Thiem. The Austrian is one of the few players to beat Nadal on Clay, knock Djokovic out of the French Open, and he also holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Roger Federer. He's considered one of the sports bright young things and - luckily for us - the 23-year old caught up with Lance Santos ahead of Wimbledon... Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
