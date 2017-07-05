POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Focal Point: The history of the Philippine rebellion
14:06
World
TRT World takes an in-depth look at history of rebellion in the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines. The report by Shamim Chowdhury takes in the on-going military operation against militants in the city of Marawi, and includes an exclusive interview with Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, leader of the largest rebel group in South East Asia, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, or MILF. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 5, 2017
