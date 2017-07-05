POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
GCC vs Media: Interview with David Hearst, Editor in Chief of GCC banned Middle East Eye
06:27
World
GCC vs Media: Interview with David Hearst, Editor in Chief of GCC banned Middle East Eye
Saudi Arabia and its allies that cut ties with Qatar are meeting in Cairo Wednesday to discuss the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf. The meeting coincides with a deadline imposed on Qatar to accept demands set by the four Arab nations or face further sanctions. When we hear about demands to close down Qatar funded media outlets, minds immediately default exclusively to Al Jazeera, but actually news portal, Middle East Eye and other are among those Saudi Arabia wants shut down. David Hearst is the Editor in Chief of Middle East Eye tells why. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?