Daesh in Iraq, Migration to Italy, and Uzbekistan cotton industry

Iraqi forces are close to removing Daesh in Mosul. What happens after Mosul is won? Next, Italy considers new – and harsh – immigration policies to deal with its massive influx of refugees. Will the country begin to stop boats before they even land on shore? Finally, Human Rights Watch claims the Uzbek government supports its cotton industry through slave labour. And does the World Bank play in supporting it? Watch The Newsmakers.