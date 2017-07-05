POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Uzbekistan's cotton industry
Uzbekistan's cotton industry
Human Rights Watch claims the government of Uzbekistan maintains its cotton industry through systematic, forced labor. It also claims the World Bank is funding some of it. The Newsmakers takes a look at whether these startling claims are true. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 5, 2017
