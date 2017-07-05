World Share

Showcase: Georgia's Carpet Festival

It's a tradition that dates back to Neolithic times. And although weaving is one of the oldest surviving crafts in the world, it's a dying art. But Georgia is trying to keep the skill alive with a festival of unique carpets from around the world.