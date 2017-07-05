POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Can hacking strengthen democracy?
Election hacks are increasingly the new normal. But are they a threat to our democratic ideals, or a step towards a more democratic system? First Clinton then Macron, both the 2016 US election and this year's French presidential election saw significant hacks - emails were leaked in an attempt to damage the two candidate's campaigns, and some say undermine democratic ideals and change the course of history
July 5, 2017
