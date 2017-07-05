World Share

Money Talks: 20th anniversary of Hong Kong being handed back to China

Hong Kong celebrates 20 years since it was handed back to China following a century of British rule. But despite the parties and fireworks , the people living under "one country, two systems" struggle to come to terms with their identity. For some, the question of democracy is at the forefront. But for many others, the more burning question is one of economics and how to find living space in one of the world's most densely populated cities. TRT World's Joel Flynn has more. Interview with Martin Jacques, the author of 'When China Rules the World'.