Money Talks: China’s bond – connect programme kicks off
06:42
World
Money Talks: China's bond – connect programme kicks off
China opens its the doors for foreign investors to buy Chinese company debt using the so-called "China Bond Connect" system. Why is China doing this and can investors make money out of it? Azhar Sukri reports and analysis by Max Wolff, Markets Strategist at 55 Capital. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 5, 2017
