Roundtable: Is the Arctic opening up for business?
26:18
World
Roundtable: Is the Arctic opening up for business?
The temperature is rising, the ice melting. 8 countries control land in the Arctic Circle and the race to control its natural resources and strategic waterways is just getting started. The icy expanse at the top of the world - this is the Arctic's story, a story of temperatures going only one way, of geological change and geopolitical design. A place where boundaries are changing; and when the ice goes it’s easier to get what's underneath - and that means economic opportunity. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 6, 2017
