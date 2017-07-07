Showcase: Jordan's Sandstone City

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Salt is one of the most distinctive cities in Jordan, known for its vivid sandstone buildings. But despite being around for centuries it's struggling to stand the test of time. So those who care about it are asking the United Nations to help preserve it.
July 7, 2017
