World Share

Showcase: Masterpieces in coffee cups

It was while he was undertaking his military service on the border with North Korea that a young barista's skills for coffee art first began to be noticed. Since then he's gone on to become a big hit online, recreating some of the world's most famous paintings inside a cup. Here's a taste. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world