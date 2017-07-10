World Share

Showcase: 'The Big Sick'

One of the biggest hits at the Sundance Film Festival in January, now looks set to make its mark at the summer box office. But the romantic comedy 'The Big Sick' might never have seen the light of day if it hadn't been for a chance meeting, as the cast have been explaining. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world