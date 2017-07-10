World Share

Roundtable: Was Grenfell an avoidable tragedy?

A devastating fire in London's richest borough, its victims - some of the UK's poorest residents. Why didn't Grenfell Tower meet fire regulations? And are government austerity measures to blame for the tragedy? It's been described as 'corporate manslaughter'. The Grenfell tower fire swept through the 24 storey building in West London last month with alarming speed. At least 80 people died, but, it's believed many more lost their lives that night. Central to the investigation is the building's recent renovation, and whether costs had been cut. But was the fire at Grenfell caused by the Conservative government's recent austerity measures? Or was it, as British Prime Minister Theresa May suggests, a result of decades of neglect.