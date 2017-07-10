World Share

Money Talks: Rwanda marks 23rd liberation anniversary

It is the 23rd anniversary of the end of the Rwandan genocide. Rwanda has really turned itself around since those dark days. Under the stewardship of president Paul Kagame, it has become one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. TRT World's Africa reporter Fidelis Mbah joins us.