Money Talks: Saudi-led Arab states meet in Cairo
06:21
World
The crisis between Qatar and its neighbours has been widening. Saudi Arabia and other countries have rejected Qatar's response to their 13 demands which include shutting down Al Jazeera. They also accused Qatar of ignoring their calls to combat terrorism. Mobin Nasir reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 10, 2017
