Poland's contraceptive law
19:31
World
Poland's contraceptive law
Polish lawmakers have passed a controversial new law that makes it compulsory for women to consult a doctor in order to obtain certain contraceptives. Critics argue that this is yet another blow to women’s rights in the country that is known for its conservative birth control laws. Is the conservative government bowing to pressure from the influential Catholic Church? The Newsmakers debates the issue. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
