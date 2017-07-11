World Share

Showcase: Harry Styles' debut in 'Dunkirk'

The much anticipated epic Dunkirk has some unexpected cast members. One of the soldiers in the war film is played by former One Direction boy-band member, Harry Styles. And as his fellow cast and crew explain some of them had little idea about his celebrity background. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world