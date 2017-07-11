World Share

Showcase: Nazi-era art in Bern Fine Arts Museum

It was an unexpected inheritance of artwork from a murky past and it's taken years to finally put it on display. A German museum is showing off pieces from a spectacular collection but with an unusual background and inherited from a reclusive family.