Showcase: 'Harry Potter' Film Concert Series
The 'Harry Potter' magic doesn't look like it's fading any time soon. Over the two decades since the first book was published, we're still seeing new projects. The latest is the 'Harry Potter' Film-Concert Series which is a live orchestral performance of the films' scores. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
