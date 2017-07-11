World Share

Showcase: 'Harry Potter' Film Concert Series

The 'Harry Potter' magic doesn't look like it's fading any time soon. Over the two decades since the first book was published, we're still seeing new projects. The latest is the 'Harry Potter' Film-Concert Series which is a live orchestral performance of the films' scores.