POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Brexit - What happens now?​
26:20
World
Roundtable: Brexit - What happens now?​
In messy divorce settlements, one party often feels as if they got the short straw. But will the UK get what it wants out of its split with Europe? And will its own internal divisions affect its ability to negotiate Brexit? Britain's date to exit the EU is less than two years away, with negotiations about who gets what, still to take place. Theresa May has been accused of having a divided cabinet with no Brexit strategy. More than a year after the country's decision to divorce its continental neighbours, - we know that Brexit means Brexit, but what does Brexit actually mean? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?