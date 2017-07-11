World Share

Roundtable: Brexit - What happens now?​

In messy divorce settlements, one party often feels as if they got the short straw. But will the UK get what it wants out of its split with Europe? And will its own internal divisions affect its ability to negotiate Brexit? Britain's date to exit the EU is less than two years away, with negotiations about who gets what, still to take place. Theresa May has been accused of having a divided cabinet with no Brexit strategy. More than a year after the country's decision to divorce its continental neighbours, - we know that Brexit means Brexit, but what does Brexit actually mean?