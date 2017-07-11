Lord's Ground: The Home of Cricket

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
England have smashed South Africa by more than 200 runs in the first of their four test-match series. But what may have made it all the more special, is that it was played at the London ground, Lords, known around the world as the 'home of cricket'. Lance Santos explains why... Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
