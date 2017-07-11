What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Picture this: March for Justice

‘Adalet’ began marching after a lawmaker from Turkish opposition party the CHP was jailed for 25 years on spying charges. The 25-day march from Ankara ended in Istanbul with a large protest rally, but the exact numbers have been disputed. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world