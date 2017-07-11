POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Triumph in Mosul
15:36
World
Triumph in Mosul
Iraqi coalition forces have declared victory in Mosul. Although the Old City has fallen from Daesh’s control, is the move a serious blow to the terror group’s stronghold? Some say the victory is more symbolic than it is significant. And, what are the government’s plans to rebuild the city? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 11, 2017
