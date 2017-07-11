World Share

Money Talks: Virginia trains female firefighters

Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan once sang “Times they are a changing” but not fast enough for women in the US who work in male-dominated occupations such as mining, forestry, and firefighting. But one programme in the state of Virginia hopes to narrow that gap by encouraging young women to take up firefighting. Our correspondent Andrea Arenas visited "Camp Heat". Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world