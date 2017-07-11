World Share

Money Talks: World Petroleum Congress 2017 in Istanbul

Leaders of the global petroleum sector are in Istanbul for the World Petroleum Congress. They focus on the future of energy in the face of a growing population on the planet. TRT World's Middle East correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports from the congress and Gaurav Sharma, Business Editor at the International Business Times, joins us on set. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world