World Share

Money Talks: G20 Summit 2017 in Hamburg

Summits like the G20 are frequently tense affairs. This year's event is particularly polarised. On the one hand German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron who believe that more trade and economic cooperation will solve the world's problems, on the other Donald Trump, who try to punish anyone who sells more goods to America than buys from it. And outside the conference halls are thousands of protesters who want to end capitalism. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Hamburg and followed by analysis from economist Vicky Pryce, Board Member of the Centre for Economics and Business Research. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world