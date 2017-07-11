World Share

Money Talks: Being a migrant farmer in Greece

Greece struggles with high unemployment and weak growth. But even Greece is a magnet for people even more desperate. About 90 percent of its farm workers are migrants. They work long hours for little pay and some even suffer abuse by their employers. Shamim Chowdhury reports and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.