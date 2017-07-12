World Share

Gulen's extradition still remains an uphill job

Fethullah Gulen is the leader of the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation and a permanent resident of the United States. Turkey has formally requested his extradition after accusing him of orchestrating the failed coup attempt in 2016 The Trump administration seems to have other concerns than speeding up the extradition process.