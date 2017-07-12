World Share

Showcase: South Korea's first mixed race model

Model Han Hyun-Min, who, at just 16, is making waves in South Korea's fashion industry. He's a regular on catwalks and in fashion magazines, and while his 'distinct' look has seen him snapped up by some designers… he's faced prejudice from others. This is how he overcame it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world