World Share

2024 & 2028 Olympic Bids: Paris v Los Angeles

The International Olympic Committee is expected to take the unusual step of naming two future summer Olympic host cities simultaneously. Paris and Los Angeles are the only two cities in the running to host the games in 2024 and 2028. They're presenting their final bids in Switzerland this week, but as Paul Scott explains, the only thing the IOC now has to decide, is which city will host in which year. And to take a closer look at the bidding war, we talked with our very own Craig Copetas in Paris, and Frances Read in Los Angeles. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world