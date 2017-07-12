World Share

Macron's Moves in Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron has come under fire for comments about African civilization at the G20 summit. However, he is also leading an initiative to fight militants in West Africa's Sahel region. Is he taking the right approach to fight terrorism, or are the moves more symbolic?