The Man Who Stopped a Tank During Turkey's Failed Coup
The Man Who Stopped a Tank During Turkey's Failed Coup
On the night of the failed coup Metin Dogan, a mathematics teacher, became a national hero. He faced down soldiers at Istanbul's Ataturk airport, going as far as to stand in front of tanks to prevent them from moving. This is his story.
July 13, 2017
