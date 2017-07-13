POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: 'Soul of a Nation' Exhibition
Showcase: 'Soul of a Nation' Exhibition
Complex questions are being answered in London about what it meant to be a black artist in the US during the Civil Rights movement. Looking at their vital contributions to an important period in American art and history, a new exhibition is the story of the sixties and seventies we haven't heard before. Belle Lupton went for a sneak preview.
July 13, 2017
