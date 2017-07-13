Showcase: Art in an aquarium

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
An exhibition in Japan confirms that contemporary art is all about looking at everything as if it's an exhibit piece. In this case though, the subjects will have no idea they're part of an installation because this time it's made up of live fish.
July 13, 2017
