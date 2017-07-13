POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gulen charter schools under US scrutiny
The Gulen organisation's attempt to launch a fifth charter school in New Jersey was denied after the Board of Education said it had used fraudulent and forged petitions to show community support. Gulen charter schools have frequently exploited visa procedures to bring in supporters of the movement to teach at its schools. These teachers are then paid higher salaries than their local counterparts and are then illegally taxed by the movement to generate funds for its operations. Fethullah Gulen's organisation, designated as the FETO terror group by Turkey, has established itself worldwide, through a network of followers and organisations. Gulen, who lives under self-imposed exile in the US, is wanted by Turkey's government. It accuses him of masterminding a failed coup in 2016. Details about Gulen's operations in the United States are relatively unknown, but some of their schools have recently come under scrutiny. Ediz Tiyansan has this report from New York. A Night of Defiance Special Coverage: http://www.trtworld.com/july15/ Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 13, 2017
