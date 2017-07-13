World Share

Everton in Tanzania

Everton, for the first time in the league's history, travelled to Tanzania in East Africa. But before getting onto the pitch, the Everton players had some other things lined up. They donned blindfolds to challenge Tanzania's national school champions to a blind ball game. It's the first-ever trip by a top tier club to the country, and the visit hopes to attract millions more people to the sport. But as Dan Ashby reports, the trip is about more than just football.