Everton in Tanzania
Everton in Tanzania
Everton, for the first time in the league's history, travelled to Tanzania in East Africa. But before getting onto the pitch, the Everton players had some other things lined up. They donned blindfolds to challenge Tanzania's national school champions to a blind ball game. It's the first-ever trip by a top tier club to the country, and the visit hopes to attract millions more people to the sport. But as Dan Ashby reports, the trip is about more than just football. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 13, 2017
