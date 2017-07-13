World Share

England’s Mark Wood unhappy with Rabada’s supsension

England take on South Africa at Nottingam's Trent Bridge on Friday. The Proteas trail the series 1-0, and will be without their fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who's been suspended after an altercation with England's Ben Stokes at Lords. But not everyone agrees with the ICC's decision, including England's very own Mark Wood.