July 15: A Night Of Defiance - Neighbourhoods fought off failed-coup soldiers
03:16
World
In Turkey, 249 people died in last year's failed coup attempt, while more than 2,000 people were injured. In Istanbul, both the Bosphorus bridge and the neighborhood of Cengelkoy became the symbols of resistance. As the first anniversary approaches, Alican Ayanlar brings us two stories from that night. A Night of Defiance Special Coverage: http://www.trtworld.com/july15/ Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 14, 2017
