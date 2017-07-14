World Share

Showcase: Aleppo's first recital in years

After years of civil war, Syria is now a country that lies in ruins. But the sound of gunfire and explosions has been replaced by something more pleasant to hear in one of the country's most ravaged cities. The people of Aleppo gathered at the much targeted Saint Elijah Cathedral for its first classical music recital since two thousand and twelve.